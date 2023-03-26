F1 US Grand Prix Auto Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, who last won at the Circuit of Americas in 2018 as an F1 driver, will race there with NASCAR today. [DARRON CUMMINGS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Darron Cummings

AUSTIN, Texas — Kimi Raikkonen has already sprayed champagne from the winner's podium at the Circuit of Americas.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.