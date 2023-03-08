Cardinals Falcons Football

Lorenzo Carter will be able to take more selfies with Falcons fans for at least the next two seasons. [DANNY KARNIK/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Danny Karnik

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who was second on the team with four sacks in 2022, will remain with the Atlanta Falcons on a two-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

