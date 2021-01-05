ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons accelerated their search for a new coach on the first day of their offseason by interviewing Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday that 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh also is expected to interview with the Falcons.
Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris interviewed on Friday. Morris was 4-7, completing a 4-12 season after coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were fired following an 0-5 start. The Falcons also ended with five straight losses, capped by Sunday's 44-27 finale at Tampa Bay.
Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Monday he will not place limitations on what moves a new general manager and coach can make. He said that includes decisions on the team's most accomplished leaders: quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones.
“You can’t hire the very best people you can hire, whether it be general managers or coaches, and then tie their hands,” Blank said.
• The Jacksonville Jaguars fired coach Doug Marrone, a little more than 12 hours after ending the season with a 15th consecutive loss.
Marrone went 24-43 in four seasons in Jacksonville, falling a few plays shy of the franchise’s first Super Bowl in 2017 and then miring near the bottom of the league since. The Jaguars dropped 21 of Marrone’s final 24 games, including 15 by double digits.
• The San Diego Chargers, despite a four-game win streak at the end of the season, fired coach Anthony Lynn. Lynn led the franchise to the playoffs in 2018, his second year, but Los Angeles had losing records the last two seasons.
• The New York Jets fired Adam Gase on Sunday night, hours after the Jets completed a 2-14 season that included a franchise-worst 0-13 start. They haven't been to the postseason since the 2010 season, a 10-year drought that currently ranks as the longest in the NFL.
“Look, I am sick of losing,” team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson said Monday. “I am so tired of all of this. As are the players. As are the fans.”
