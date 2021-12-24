ATLANTA — Arthur Smith is running out of time to collect his first true home win in his debut season with the Atlanta Falcons.
Smith's best opportunity could come Sunday against Detroit, when Lions first-year coach Dan Campbell will try again for his first road win.
The Falcons (6-8) also will be playing to protect their slim playoff hopes. Detroit (2-11-1) has won two of its last three games, including last week's surprising 30-12 win over Arizona.
The Lions could be without starting quarterback Jared Goff, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.
The Falcons are 0-5 in Atlanta this season. Atlanta was the designated home team when it beat the New York Jets 27-20 in London on Oct. 10.
The first home win would be important for Smith.
"We take a lot of pride in that," Smith said Wednesday. "It's not lost on us. ... It means a lot that our fans have been great. They've showed up on the road. I love the passion of our fans and we need to reward them with the home win. That's not lost on us."
The series history favors Detroit. The road team has won the last five games in the series, including the Lions' 23-22 win in Atlanta last season.
The Lions are 2-1 in December, providing hope for a strong finish.
"I'd like to think that," Campbell said. "We've got to carry it over this week, but we're starting to play a little bit better. Things are coming together the way you want them to. And now, we've got to keep getting better."
The Lions are 0-6-1 on the road this season.
Detroit could be boosted by the return of running back D'Andre Swift, the former University of Georgia standout who has missed the last three games with a sprained right shoulder. Swift returned to practice this week but will be watched closely by Campbell.
"I want to know that he's not thinking about the shoulder," Campbell said. "That's really the last part of this is that he has confidence in himself to take a shot."
