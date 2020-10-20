Everyone will remember the Braves losing Game 7 of the National League Championship Series to the Dodgers. They'll recall how the Braves once led the best-of-seven series 3-1 and gave back two leads in the final game. They'll think back to Cody Bellinger's solo home run off Chris Martin that put the Dodgers ahead for good Sunday night in Arlington, Texas.
Those things shouldn't crowd out what we shouldn't forget about the 2020 Braves. They won a third straight NL East title despite their pitching rotation falling apart. They pushed the heavily favored and pitching-rich Dodgers to the brink.
The Braves just couldn't finish.
Bellinger's home run sent the Dodgers to a 4-3 victory. They are going to the World Series for the third time in four years and are looking for their first win there since 1988. The Dodgers face the AL champion Rays.
The Braves thrived all year on late-game rallies. They didn't come close to generating one in their final game. After BellInger's homer, the Braves went down in order in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.
Season's over.
The Braves had three chances to win one game and return to the World Series for the first time since 1999. They led 2-1 after five innings of in Game 5 but lost 7-3. The Dodgers scored three runs in the first inning of Game 6 and didn't need to score again as the Braves left eight runners on base, including not scoring after once loading the bases with no outs.
In Game 7, the led 2-0 after Dansby Swanson's homer to lead off the second inning. The Dodgers scored two runs in the third to tie it. The Braves went back ahead by a run on Austin Riley's RBI single off Tony Gonsolin in the fourth.
The lead might have been more if not for a Braves baserunning blunder.
Blake Treinein replaced Gonsolin to face Nick Markakis with inherited baserunners Riley and Swanson. Markakis hit a sharp grounder to third baseman Justin Turner. Swanson broke for home and was stuck. While the Dodgers were running him down Riley started for third, stopped, and then started again.
Turner tagged out Swanson before home, then turned and threw out Riley at third. The Braves should have had, at worst, runners at first and second with one out. Instead, they had two outs and Markakis at first. Then Christian Pache grounded out to end the inning.
The Braves will always regret scoring just one run in that inning.
The Braves will head to the offseason feeling like they should have beat the mighty Dodgers. But they also know that young pitchers Ian Anderson, Max Fried, Kyle Wright and Bryse Wilson can be part of a deeper rotation for 2020. It will include No. 1 starter Mike Soroka once he recovers from his Achilles injury.
The Braves are set with the main pieces of their lineup, with one big exception. Outfielder Marcell Ozuna signed for one season. He ended up being a great lineup replacement for Josh Donaldson. Ozuna was great in the NLCS save for a baserunning mistake in Game 5.
Ozuna's results were expected to improve this year after two down seasons. He was still hitting the ball hard. But he wasn't expected to give the Braves even more right-handed pop than Donaldson.
Catcher Travis d'Arnaud is under contract for next season. So are the key pitchers in the bullpen. Young stars Ronald Acuna and Ozzie Albies will be around for a while. Both players signed contracts extensions in April 2019. Their contracts remain well-below market in 2021: $5 million for Acuna, $3 million for Albies.
Underpaying them means the Braves theoretically can splurge elsewhere. They won't need much. If Ozuna leaves, they'll need another big bat. After the Cole Hamels signing flopped this year, the Braves will need to do better for a veteran starting pitcher to join their young arms in 2021.
The Braves had a great year despite some bad injury luck. They made the Dodgers work hard to return to the World Series. The memories of how this Braves season ended shouldn't crowd out all the good things that happened along the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.