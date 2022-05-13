LONDON — The name "FIFA" can bring to mind images of the World Cup and soccer's greatest players, like Pele, Zinedine Zidane or Lionel Messi. The acronym for the sport's governing body may also remind some of shameless bribery and corruption.
For many, though, it's the video game that is synonymous with FIFA.
For three decades, the Switzerland-based soccer body has enjoyed a flourishing, mutually beneficial relationship with EA Sports. The annual edition of the video game, alongside related products, has raked in billions of dollars and has proven to be so lucrative that FIFA thinks it can be making even more on its own.
FIFA severed the licensing deal partnership with Electronic Arts Inc. on Tuesday, making FIFA23 the last new EA game with the involvement of both sides.
They are now becoming opponents.
EA will continue to make soccer games with the best players and biggest teams, they will just be stripped of the FIFA brand and instead called EA Sports FC.
Confusingly, perhaps, FIFA24 should also be on the shelves next year because the soccer body is determined to go ahead with its own launch.
EA has already begun to highlight its advantages over the FIFA game, given it has the rights to show 19,000 players from more than 700 teams in more than 30 leagues playing in 100 stadiums. Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain will still be there, along with their best players.
"That is the only place that you can have an authentic, famous and fully representative football experience," David Jackson, vice president of brand for EA SPORTS FIFA, told The Associated Press. "I do think that there is an element of potential confusion in the marketplace."
The hyperbole from FIFA is already trying to undercut EA's marketing by claiming it is in talks with multiple rival gaming companies and has plans to enter the metaverse.
"I can assure you," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said, "that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans."
How that will be achieved is far from clear, although FIFA does hold the rights to the biggest soccer show on earth. The World Cup will disappear from the EA game.
"The FIFA name is the only global, original title," Infantino said. "FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25 and FIFA 26, and so on — the constant is the FIFA name and it will remain forever and remain the best."
That kind of bombastic talk puts pressure on FIFA to deliver on Infantino's vision for a game that usurps the EA franchise despite not having the rights to feature leagues such as the Premier League — and the teams that play in them.
