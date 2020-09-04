The NFL season opens next Thursday and teams are trimming rosters to the 53-player limit.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut former Austin and Jacksonville State receiver Josh Pearson on Friday. He was one of 29 players released by Bucs.
Former Athens and Southern Miss receiver Quez Watkins is still on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster. The Eagles made cuts Friday that included six other receivers.
Former Austin and Troy defensive lineman Marcus Webb was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 15. He had been placed on the non-football injury list with an undisclosed injury earlier in August and had not participated in camp.
Watkins was a sixth-round draft pick by the Eagles in April. Both Pearson and Webb had signed as free agents.
Teams have to be down to 53 players by Saturday. After a player is cut, he can sign later with any other team. He can also sign with a team, including his original team, to be on the 16-player practice squad.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.