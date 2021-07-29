KAWAGOE, Japan — They keep telling themselves the Olympics is no different from any other golf tournament because anything else would only make it harder on Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim.
It's already tough to ignore the perks of winning a medal.
And if either of the South Koreans find themselves in the mix Sunday afternoon at Kasumigaseki Country Club, it will be impossible to ignore a brand of pressure that no other player in the 60-man field can appreciate.
An Olympic medal is their only ticket out of an 18-month mandatory military service.
“I know it's true that if we earn a medal the Korean government will exempt us from serving military,” Kim said through an interpreter. “But I don't really focus or think about the service in the military. My only goal is to win the championship and get a medal and be honored.”
The Tokyo Olympics might not be their last chance.
Both are young enough — Im is 23, Kim is 26 — that they could get another crack at a medal in Paris three years from now. But that's assuming they qualify. Kim was in a close competition with K.H. Lee for the second Olympic spot that wasn't decided until the final week.
Both also know the effect of walking away from the game for up to two years.
Sangmoon Bae, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, played in the Presidents Cup in 2015 before a home crowd in South Korea. That was his final event before he had to enlist.
Bae won a Korn Ferry Tour event a year after he got out to earn back his full card. Since then, he has missed the cut in half of his tournaments and is No. 958 in the world.
“I've kind of lost my feel how to play golf,” Bae said in a 2019 interview. “Not how to swing — I forgot how to play golf.”
For South Korean golfers, the only other exemption is a gold medal in the Asian Games. But that's only for amateurs. Whether a major would be enough to get out of the military isn't known because it hasn't happened. Y.E. Yang had already served before he beat Tiger Woods in the 2009 PGA Championship at Hazeltine.
According to Golf Digest, the South Korean government made an exception for the national soccer team at the World Cup in 2002, hosted by South Korea and Japan. The team would receive exemptions by reaching the round of 16. South Korea made the semifinals.
The national team at the first World Baseball Classic in 2006 was offered a military exemption for reaching the semifinals. South Korea finished third.
