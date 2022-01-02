ATLANTA — Dan Reeves' talents off the field were recognized early on by Tom Landry.
Reeves was still suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys when Landry made him a player-coach.
At 37, Reeves landed his first head coaching job, pulled off a trade to acquire John Elway, and built the Denver Broncos into a powerhouse that reached the Super Bowl three times in a four-year span.
At the final stop of nearly four uninterrupted decades in the NFL, Reeves guided the Atlanta Falcons to their first Super Bowl.
The only blemish on his record: four blowout losses in the big game.
Reeves, who did win a ring as a player with the Cowboys but will be remembered mostly for a long, largely successful coaching career marred by those four defeats, died Saturday of complications from dementia. He was 77.
Reeves was a versatile running back who played a key role in the Cowboys becoming an NFL powerhouse in the 1960s under Landry. But his own coaching career — stretching over three teams and 23 seasons — is where he truly left his mark on the league.
Including a stint with the New York Giants, Reeves totaled 190 regular-season coaching victories — ninth most in NFL history. But he joined Marv Levy and Bud Grant as the only coaches to go 0-4 in the Super Bowl, with all of Reeves' losses by at least 15 points.
After taking over as Broncos coach in 1981, Reeves worked out a blockbuster trade to acquire Elway. The quarterback would become the centerpiece of a team that won three AFC titles.
But Denver never won it all under Reeves, losing 39-20 to the Giants in the 1987 Super Bowl, 42-10 to Washington in 1988, and 55-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in 1990 — still the most lopsided loss in the game's history.
It led to a bitter parting after the 1992 season.
Reeves' supporters have pushed for him to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Marty Schottenheimer is the only non-Hall of Fame coach with more wins than Reeves (200), but he never reached the Super Bowl.
Grant (158) and Levy (143) never won a Super Bowl and had fewer wins than Reeves, but both have been inducted in Canton.
In all, Reeves participated in a total of nine Super Bowls — two as a player, three as an assistant coach (including another victory) and four as a head coach.
Reeves took over the Giants in 1993 and led the team to the playoffs in his first season, his only postseason appearance in New York. He was fired after four seasons.
Reeves moved on to the Falcons, a homecoming of sorts for the Georgia native.
He brought a sense of professionalism to a team that had experienced little success through most of its history. It paid off in his second season when Reeves guided a rollicking team known as the “Dirty Birds” to a 14-2 record and their first trip to the Super Bowl.
But Reeves again came up short of a championship, losing to Elway and the Broncos in the Super Bowl, 34-19.
Reeves engineered another huge trade that brought Michael Vick to the Falcons, and made his final playoff appearance in 2002. But Vick was injured during the 2003 preseason, and Reeves was fired after the team won just three of its first 13 games.
He ended his coaching career — and 39 uninterrupted years in the NFL — with a record of 190-165-2. Counting his nine playoff appearances, his record was 201-174-2.
Reeves remained in Atlanta after his retirement, most notably serving as an adviser to Georgia State when it launched a football program that now plays in the Sun Belt Conference.
Daniel Edward Reeves was born in Rome, Georgia, but grew up in the Americus, in the southwestern part of the state. He attended college at South Carolina, where he was a three-year starter at quarterback from 1962-64 and also played baseball.
Better known as a runner than a passer, Reeves was not drafted. He signed with the Cowboys, who initially wanted him to play safety but wound up moving him to running back.
Reeves retired as a player after the 1972 season, becoming a full-time assistant on Landry's staff.
Reeves is survived by wife Pam, his high school sweetheart; children Dana, Lee and Laura; as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
