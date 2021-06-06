SAN FRANCISCO — Unbeaten Kevin Gausman struck out 10 in seven smooth innings, Alex Dickerson homered for the second consecutive day and the San Francisco Giants kept rolling, beating the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Saturday.
San Francisco won its third straight over the Cubs. The Giants have won nine of 11 overall and are a majors-best 37-21.
Patrick Wisdom hit his fifth home run in 12 games for Chicago. The Cubs have dropped three straight.
Gausman (7-0) allowed two hits and a pair of unearned runs, lowering his ERA to 1.27, for his first victory in four career appearances against the Cubs.
Chosen the NL's Pitcher of the Month for May earlier this week, Gausman overcame Wisdom's homer in the second and retired the final 15 batters he faced after a leadoff single by opposing starter Kohl Stewart in the third.
Jake McGee retired three batters. Tyler Rogers allowed an unearned run in the ninth, but got Jason Heyward to ground out with runners on second and third for his eighth save.
The Giants survived a scary moment in the ninth when shortstop Brandon Crawford collided with third baseman Evan Longoria while both were going for Anthony Rizzo's grounder.
Crawford got up quickly but Longoria — who was charged with an error on the play — remained down for several moments as a team trainer came out. Longoria exited the game.
The Cubs had won nine of 10 before making their first trip to the West Coast since 2019. Heyward went 0 for 4 for Chicago after coming off the injured list before the game.
Stewart (1-1) allowed seven hits and three runs in 3 2/3 innings.
