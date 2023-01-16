Giants Vikings Football

New York Giants players celebrate after the Minnesota Vikings failed to get a first down during the second half of an NFL wild card football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Giants won 31-24. [ABBIE PARR/AP PHOTO]

 Abbie Parr

MINNEAPOLIS — Daniel Jones passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 78 yards in his first career playoff game for the New York Giants, a 31-24 victory over Minnesota in the wild-card round that gave the Vikings their first loss in 12 one-score games this season.

