Ardmore’s Lee Hodges pocketed $60,750 for his 13th place tie in the PGA’s Puerto Rico Open over the weekend.
Hodges shot a three-under 69 in Sunday’s final round to finish seven shots behind South Africa’s Branden Grace, who won at 19 under par.
In 72 holes of play, Hodges had 14 birdies, one eagle and four bogeys.
The next tournament on Hodges’ schedule is the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in Broussard, Louisiana, on March 18-21.
