PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Lee Westwood’s streak of runner-up finishes is longer than some might realize.
He was second to Bryson DeChambeau at Bay Hill two weeks ago, then was second to Justin Thomas at The Players Championship last week. And on Tuesday, he played alongside 19-year-old son Sam at Augusta National while finishing two days of prepping for next month’s Masters.
“I set him a target of 83 and he chipped in on the last for birdie for 82,” Westwood said. “So, he won the money.”
Add it all up, and it’s been a lot of golf lately for the 47-year-old Westwood. He’s playing a fourth consecutive event this week at the Honda Classic at PGA National, which starts Thursday. The back-to-back second-place finishes, minus the unofficial one following his son’s chip-in at Augusta, have seen Westwood climb 20 spots in the world ranking to No. 19.
Even while acknowledging that he's a little tired right now — “my legs are feeling it a little bit," he said — Westwood didn’t consider skipping Honda, an event that he’s tried to remain loyal to for years, even after the grind of contending on two tough courses in consecutive weeks and squeezing in 54 holes of practice at Augusta National to start this week.
“It’s one of my favorite tournaments of the year,” Westwood said. “I really enjoy this golf course. I find it a good challenge. There’s a lot of shots out there where you’ve really got to commit and play the shot. I love the challenge of the Bear Trap. It’s always a bit blowy, which I like, as well.”
The Bear Trap, named for Jack Nicklaus, is PGA National's three-hole defining stretch spanning Nos. 15 through 17, two par 3s sandwiching a par 5. It's not uncommon for the wind to blow in three different directions on those holes.
Defending champion Sungjae Im is back this year at the Honda after prevailing in 2020 with a 6-under 274, the highest winning score at PGA National since Mark Wilson shot 275 and won in a playoff in 2007.
Daniel Berger, who makes his home near PGA National, was to have been the highest ranked player in the field at No. 15; Berger missed his pro-am round Wednesday with a rib injury and later withdrew from the event. Five former world No. 1s are playing: Adam Scott, Luke Donald, Vijay Singh, Martin Kaymer and Westwood.
Tournament officials are allowing 10,000 fans per day at the Honda, and if form from the last two weeks holds, plenty of them will want to see Westwood. There’s no metric to precisely chart on-course popularity, but his has seemed to soar of late.
