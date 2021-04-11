CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With each swing of his fist at Daniel Hemric on pit road at Atlanta last month, Noah Gragson sent NASCAR fans further into two camps, and those camps aren't Team Gragson or Team Hemric. (That's just the latest Xfinity Series rivalry.)
After multiple incidents involving the 22-year-old driver, fans have rallied into Team Gragson or Team Whoever Wants to Fight Gragson.
"Polarizing is a great word," said longtime NASCAR fan Jenny Lloyd when asked how she perceived the driver.
Gragson has not shied away from the controversy either. "I love every second of it," he said last month in the wake of backlash for a comment he made about driver David Starr following their late-lap run-in at Homestead.
"There are people who like me. There are people who hate me. You're gonna have that. Does it bother me? Not a bit," Gragson said at the time.
A more humbled Gragson appeared in front of reporters Wednesday — one who said he was planning to call Hemric this week to discuss the latest dust-up.
"There's no hard feeling toward Daniel or anybody else in the Xfinity garage," Gragson said. "But at the same time, I need to keep a job and I need to race as hard as I can."
Gragson's typically ready-to-brawl, unfiltered attitude has garnered loyalty among his followers as much as it has fueled critics who view him as too brash for the same reason. After Hemric initiated the fight for a mid-race incident on pit road at Atlanta — which NASCAR deemed did not warrant a penalty — Gragson resumed his post-race interview on FS1, explaining his view of the situation, and inserting a dig at Hemric.
"I'd be mad if I was in his shoes, too," Gragson said on the broadcast. "Just based off what he's done in his career."
Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner of the JR Motorsports organization Gragson has raced for since 2019, said she's also considered that aspect of Gragson's rising publicity, noting how legendary drivers of an earlier generation such as her father, the late Dale Earnhardt, were viewed as polarizing figures and often lauded for their attitudes.
"It's like the same ones maybe complaining that they don't want to see as much of Noah, or they want him to back it down, are the ones that say Jimmie Johnson was too vanilla," Miller said. "What is it?"
She said the most frustrating comments she encounters regarding Gragson are the ones suggesting that she let the driver go following a controversy.
"I would rather teach and mold and help him to be his best than to go at it from a different angle," Miller said.
Miller is familiar with handling the "love-him-or-hate-him" controversy as the daughter of Earnhardt Sr. She reminded that the situations were different for "a 27-year-old Dale Earnhardt coming into the sport and a 17-year-old Noah Gragson coming in" in response to critics who argue Gragson is a less-proven driver. She said she views her role as an Xfinity team owner as teaching and molding developing talent.
"We don't only know the TV Noah that the race fans are seeing," Miller said. "So we just know him better and know that it's emotions and they run high and there's a lot going on in his world in his life and he's trying to prove himself.
"I wasn't always gonna get everybody to like Dale Earnhardt or think of him the way I thought of him because they saw one side of him and I got to see a lot of different sides of him," Miller continued. "I try to keep those things in mind, but I know not everybody looks at life that way."
Added Miller: "The beauty is that we all get to form our own opinions about what we see and we can choose to like it or not like it."
