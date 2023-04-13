ANAHEIM, Calif. — After pitching out of trouble in the fourth inning, Griffin Canning worked a 1-2-3 fifth. He left the mound to an ovation and a congratulatory handshake from Angels manager Phil Nevin.
"You could see it on his face after that fifth," Nevin said. "I told him, 'Congrats. Welcome back.'"
An otherwise ordinary April weekday game was something special for Canning, who is finally all the way back from injury.
Canning pitched five innings of five-hit ball in his first big league appearance in nearly 22 months, and rookie Logan O'Hoppe drove in the tiebreaking run in Los Angeles' 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.
The game was a milestone in the rehabilitation odyssey of Canning, who hadn't pitched in the majors since June 2, 2021. The Gold Glove-winning right-hander and Orange County native had a back injury that eventually scuttled the rest of the 2021 season and then kept him off the field entirely in 2022, with one setback after another piling up.
Though he had a spotlight firmly trained on him while a big group of his high school friends and family watched from the stands, Canning acknowledged no extra nerves.
"I'm prepared for this," he said. "I've been doing it for the last year and a half to get ready for this moment. I felt ready, and just excited to get out there."
Canning started with three innings of one-hit ball, but Washington got four consecutive hits to start the fourth. Joey Meneses had an RBI single before a run-scoring groundout by Luis García. Canning escaped the jam, though, and came through with a perfect fifth.
Canning didn't really feel a sense of satisfaction about his comeback until after the game, when he met up with the family and friends who had steadfastly supported him through it all.
"That's probably the most rewarding part," he said. "Just seeing them, knowing they have my back and that they're really rooting for me, too."
Matt Moore (1-0) pitched the sixth, and José Quijada worked the ninth for his second save to cap four innings of one-hit relief from the Angels' inconsistent bullpen.
Brett Phillips scored an early run, drove in another with a bases-loaded walk and stole a probable homer from Keibert Ruiz in center field during his eventful first start for the Angels, who took two of three from the Nationals.
Ruiz and Jeimer Candelario had two hits apiece for Washington, which went 3-4 on its road trip.
"We hit some balls good," manager Dave Martinez said. "We hit some balls in the air. Ruiz hit a homer. Got robbed. We battled back, but we just couldn't make it happen."
MacKenzie Gore yielded four hits and four walks with six strikeouts for the Nats, his control issues forcing him out in the fourth inning.
Shohei Ohtani got a day off after pitching seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball Tuesday night. Mike Trout went 0 for 3 in Ohtani's spot as the designated hitter, putting the three-time AL MVP in an 0-for-14 skid.
