Braves Royals Baseball

Atlanta starting pitcher Kyle Wright throws during the first inning Sunday. He has six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. [CHARLIE RIEDEL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vaughn Grissom hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning, Ozzie Albies homered and the Atlanta Braves beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Sunday for a series sweep.

