Note: This is the time of year when we are usually offering feature stories on the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame’s next inductees. Since there is no induction this year, we will look back at some of the more notable inductees over the years.
Long after Ray Pepper’s playing days ended, he owned a clothing store on Bank Street in Decatur.
No doubt more than a few customers would ask to hear stories about Pepper’s athletic career. When Pepper played high school football, the big rivalry in town was between his Albany team and Riverside.
When Pepper played fullback at Alabama in 1926, the Crimson Tide won its second straight national championship after playing Stanford to a 7-7 tie in the Rose Bowl.
After college, Pepper played pro baseball. He was briefly with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1932 and 1933. He then played three seasons for the St. Louis Browns in 1934-1936. The man nicknamed “Alabama Slam” drove in 101 runs while hitting .298 in 1934.
Pepper was inducted into the first class of the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame in 1989.
“I’ve got a lot of great memories,” Pepper said in 1989. “I got to do and see a lot of things that most people only dream about. It’s been a great life.”
Pepper was a three-sport star in high school. He played high school basketball when most schools did not have an indoor gym.
“The only places with an indoor gym were at St. Bernard in Cullman and a YMCA in Huntsville,” Pepper said. “It was a treat to play on those courts.”
His athletic abilities earned him a scholarship to Alabama. The football team was coached by Wallace Wade. Hank Crisp coached the basketball team. Wade and Crisp shared coaching duties for the baseball team.
Pepper is listed as a reserve fullback on the 1926 Crimson Tide team. In that era, teams rarely played more than the starting 11. Alabama went undefeated in 1926 with six shutouts, giving up a total of 27 points with no opponent scoring more than seven in a game.
Baseball was where Pepper would make his mark. A few months after the Rose Bowl game, Pepper signed with the St. Louis Cardinals for $5,800.
“It was hard to turn down that kind of money in 1927,” Pepper said.
The Cardinals were one of the top major league teams in 1927. They beat the Yankees to win the 1926 World Series. They would be World Series champions again in 1931 and 1934.
The key to the Cardinals’ success was signing a lot of players and feeding them through an extensive minor league organization that was filled with talent. Sometimes the logjam of talent at the top kept some really good players stuck in the minor leagues. There was no free agency available to allow a player to move to another club.
That was the situation Pepper faced when advanced to Rochester, N.Y., to play for the Red Wings of the International League in 1929. Rochester was the highest level in the Cardinals’ organization. It was one step from the majors, but it was often a big step to make.
Pepper played at least part of the next five seasons with the Red Wings. He helped them win league championships in in 1929, ’30 and ’31. He was the International League batting champion in 1931 with a .356 average that included 233 hits, 121 RBIs and eight home runs in 165 games.
In 1932, Pepper made his major league debut with the Cardinals. He hit .246 in 21 games. The next year he played in three games with the Cardinals and had two hits in nine at bats.
The Cardinals did Pepper a favor before the 1934 seasons. Actually it was more of a favor for former Cardinals’ great Rogers Hornsby. He had taken over as manager of the lowly St. Louis Browns of the American League. The Browns needed help, and the Cardinals gave them Pepper.
The 1934 season would be Pepper’s best year in the majors. He drove in 101 runs while hitting .298 with 168 hits. The Browns still just won 67 games finished 33 games behind league champion Detroit, which lost in the World Series to the Cardinals.
Pepper’s numbers over the next two seasons didn’t quite match his debut season with the Browns. He was back in the minors in 1937 for what would be his last season in pro ball. His final major league numbers were .281 with 14 home runs, 170 RBIs and 285 hits in 1,015 at bats.
In 1991, the Rochester Red Wings inducted Pepper into the team’s Hall of Fame. Nearly 60 years since he last played in Rochester, he was honored for his amazing numbers with the Red Wings. In five seasons, he hit .316, the sixth highest in team history, with 419 career RBIs. He had 742 hits in 597 games and scored 345 runs.
Pepper died in 1996 at age 90.
