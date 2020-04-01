Note: This is the time of year when we are usually offering feature stories on the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame’s next inductees. Since there is no induction this year, we will look back at some of the more notable inductees of the past.
A lot of great baseball talent has come out of Morgan County over the years.
Deciding who the best of the best, could easily start a discussion. One name that would be in the middle of that discussion is Truett Banks “Rip” Sewell.
The Decatur native won 143 games in a 13-year major league career with the Detroit Tigers (1932) and Pittsburgh Pirates (1938-49). After winning 17 games in 1942, Sewell won 21 games in both 1943 and 1944. He finished sixth in the National League MVP voting in 1943.
Sewell was part of the first class of the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame in 1989.
It was a certain pitch that made Sewell famous. It was known as the “eephus pitch” or “blooper pitch.” He threw it by holding onto the seam and flipping it off three fingers to get backspin. The pitch would reach an arc of 25 feet before heading to the plate where the catcher would grab it about a foot off the ground.
The pitch was unveiled during spring training in 1942. The first batter to see it was Detroit’s Dick Wakefield. Author Donald Honig recounted what happened in his book “Baseball When the Grass Was Real” in 1975, which included a quote from Sewell.
“He started to swing, he stopped, he started again, he stopped and then he swung and missed it by a mile,” Sewell said. “I thought everybody was going to fall off the bench, they were laughing so hard.”
Sewell developed the pitch out of necessity. In December of 1941, he was accidentally shot with two loads of buckshot by a friend while on a hunting trip in Florida. He was badly wounded in both legs. The big toe on his right foot was permanently damaged. That required him to change his pitching motion and delivery.
The most famous “eephus” pitch that Sewell ever threw came in the 1946 All-Star game at Fenway Park in Boston. Before the day of the game, there was talk of Sewell challenging Red Sox slugger Ted Williams with the pitch. On the field before the game, Sewell told Williams it was coming.
Late in the game with the American League up 8-0, Sewell entered the game to face Williams. He threw Williams the pitch four times. Two were fouled off. One was called a ball. The fourth one ended up in the right-field seats.
The story goes that Sewell yelled at Williams while he rounded the bases saying “the only reason you hit it was because I told you it was coming.” Williams laughed and the fans gave Sewell a standing ovation when he walked off the mound at the end of the inning.
When Sewell’s career ended after the 1949 season, he had pitched in 390 major league games with 243 starts and a 143-97 record with a 3.48 ERA. He had 636 strikeouts in 2,119 1/3 innings.
Sewell was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1976. He was too ill to attend his induction into the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame on June 24, 1989, but he spoke to the crowd through a telephone link.
“It’s a privilege to be with you tonight,” Sewell said. “It’s just great to be honored this way.”
Three months later after being honored by his hometown, Sewell passed away. He was 82.
