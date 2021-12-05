ATLANTA — Pro Football Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey, one of the NFL's most fearsome pass rushers during the 1970s with the Atlanta Falcons but long overlooked on mostly losing teams, has died at the age of 77.
Humphrey, who also reached the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, died unexpectedly Friday night in his hometown of Memphis, according to the Hall of Fame, which was informed of his death by his daughter. No cause was given.
Humphrey was the No. 3 overall pick by the Falcons out of Tennessee State in 1968 and went on to play 11 years with the team, earning the last of six Pro Bowl appearances as a member of the famed “Grits Blitz” defense in 1977.
He moved to the Eagles in 1979 and served as a designated pass rusher on the 1980 team that reached the Super Bowl.
Humphrey retired after the 1981 season, before sacks became an official stat, but he was credited with 130 sacks over 13 seasons (he missed the entire 1975 season recovering from a knee injury).
Humphrey was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.
“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Claude Humphrey," Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said. “Known as a hard worker and a reliable teammate, Humphrey was always willing to help the team out wherever needed and knew success was achieved collectively. His humble spirit guided him on and off the field.”
The Hall of Fame flag outside the museum in Canton, Ohio, will be flown at half-staff in Humphrey's honor, Porter added.
Humphrey played on losing teams during much of his career in Atlanta, which likely contributed to the 33-year wait before he was finally selected for the Hall of Fame.
The Falcons honored Humphrey in 2008 by placing him in their Ring of Honor. He also is a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.
Humphrey was drafted by the Falcons after leading Tennessee State to a 35-3-1 record from 1965-67.
“We are saddened by the passing of Claude Humphrey and send our prayers out for his family and friends in this difficult time,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement. “Claude made an indelible impression on so many from Memphis to the Falcons and across the NFL with his leadership and tenacious approach on the field.
"His Falcons legacy was cemented as a forever memory with induction into our Ring of Honor and he will be greatly missed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.