NASCAR Kansas Auto Racing

Denny Hamlin is in a good position to win both NASCAR championships for drivers and owners after his second-place finish in Kansas behind a car he owns. [COLIN E. BRALEY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Colin E. Braley

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Denny Hamlin the driver finds himself in the most enviable of positions heading into Saturday night's race at Bristol, his second-place run at Kansas Speedway over the weekend nearly ensuring his spot in the next round of the playoffs.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.