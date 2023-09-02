CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Only 36 points separate the 16 drivers as NASCAR's playoffs begin Sunday at Darlington Raceway in what might be one of the closest fields in the history of this format.
After so many near-misses, is it finally Denny Hamlin's year?
“It’s always my year," Hamlin said with a wide grin Thursday.
Confidence is nice but it has yet to pay off for Hamlin, who can't shake the tag as the greatest NASCAR driver to never win a Cup Series title.
Oh, he's won the Daytona 500, three times in fact. He's tied for 13th on the career victory list with 50, only behind two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch and one-time Cup champion Kevin Harvick for most among active drivers.
Hamlin has won the Coca-Cola 600, the Southern 500, the Bristol night race and every crown jewel on the NASCAR schedule. His Southern 500 win at Darlington in 2021 made Hamlin one of only four drivers — joining Hall of Famers Cale Yarborough, Bobby Allison and Jeff Gordon — to win the Southern 500 and Daytona 500 three times each.
But Hamlin hasn't been able to close out a title despite at least five chances over 18 seasons. He's been to the winner-take-all finale four different times, and lost to seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson pretty much head-to-head in the 2010 championship race.
A year ago, Ross Chastain's eye-popping video-game style move to crash into the wall and let the momentum of the impact carry him through the final lap at Martinsville eliminated Hamlin from the championship race. Chastain finished second to Cup champion Joey Logano the next week.
But in this year of parity — six drivers are in the playoff field who didn't make it last year — the margins are razor thin. William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports and Martin Truex Jr., Hamlin's teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing, are tied for the points lead headed into the first of 10 playoff races. Four drivers will be eliminated after every third race, leading to a four-driver winner-take-all showdown at Phoenix on Nov. 5.
Hamlin, meanwhile, has two wins and is third in the standings. He trails the leaders by just 11 points and sees no reason why 2023 isn't the year he finally claims a Cup title.
“I think that we’re stronger than we’ve ever been. Road courses, I’ve got speed now, and short tracks our cars — if we get to the final four, I’m not worried about being at a deficit,” Hamlin said. "I think the pit crew is better, they’re coming into its own. All the pieces of the puzzle are there. There’s no excuses for sure.”
Hamlin is of course juggling two very big off-track pieces that could ultimately be a distraction.
He's in a contract year with Joe Gibbs, who last year let two-time champion Kyle Busch leave for Richard Childress Racing, and his Toyota contract with 23XI Racing also needs to be renewed. 23XI got both its cars into the playoffs with Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, and, if Hamlin doesn't drive outright for 23XI next year, he has to be with a team that has the same manufacturer as the one he owns.
He was full of one-liners Thursday as he tried to avoid getting drawn into a discussion about his future.
“I’ve got a lot of irons in the fire," he said about everything he's juggling professionally.
But is he closer to completing a deal with JGR? "I don’t have anything new to announce. I’m not trying to leak one way or another, it’s on to Darlington.”
Does he want to stay with Gibbs? “100%.”
Has he started exploring options if he can't return to Gibbs? “See that’s a play on words. That’s not nice. I have a race team. I always have options. If you’re just a driver, you are at the mercy of whoever will hire you. I will hire me.”
So could 23XI expand next season to give the boss a ride?
“I mean, if an apocalypse comes, yeah.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.