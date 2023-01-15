Patriots Bills Football

Buffalo fans show support last weekend for Damar Hamlin, who could be healthy enough to attend the Bills' playoff game with Miami. [JEFFREY T. BARNES/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jeffrey T. Barnes

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills' facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, 12 days after the safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

