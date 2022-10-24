NLCS Padres Phillies Baseball

The Philadelphia Phillies pose after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. [MATT SLOCUM/AP PHOTO]

 Matt Slocum

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper slugged his fifth homer of the postseason, a two-run blast in the eighth inning that turned Citizens Bank Park into a madhouse, and the $330 million slugger powered the Philadelphia Phillies past the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Sunday and into the World Series for the first the time since 2009.

