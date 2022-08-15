Braves Marlins Baseball

Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom gets a base hit as Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes looks on during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Miami. [WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO]

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Michael Harris II hit a tying homer in the ninth, William Contreras had a go-ahead single and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their four-game series.

