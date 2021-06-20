LEBANON, Tenn. — New track, same old names atop the leaderboard.
William Byron, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott paced the first Cup Series practice at Nashville Superspeedway in yet another display of how dominant Hendrick Motorsports is right now.
Hendrick drivers have won five straight headed into today's race, the first for Cup at a speedway that sat dormant the last decade and first for the series in the Nashville area in 37 years.
Asked what it will take to beat a Hendrick driver, Ryan Blaney of Team Penske had only one idea: “Wreck ’em, I guess."
Denny Hamlin, points leader this season but still searching for his first win, gave Byron a playful shove as he walked past following Saturday's 55-minute practice session. Hamlin was eighth-fastest in practice but the Toyotas struggled around Nashville and its other four drivers were 20th or lower on the speed chart.
“We’re a little worried,” admitted Martin Truex Jr. “We’re about to do some wholesale changes. It feels really slow, really greasy, just really slick and hard to find any grip.”
Hamlin said nobody has the same speed as the Chevrolets, particularly the Hendrick group.
“We are off a ways for sure. If I can’t run with them, I can’t run with them,” Hamlin said. "If there are four cars in particular that are faster than us, then it’s my job to finish fifth.”
Nashville opened in 2001 and hosted 21 Xfinity Series races and 13 Truck Series events before it closed in 2011 when it couldn't get a coveted Cup date. Dover Motorsports owns the track and moved one of its weekends from its Delaware facility to Nashville to re-open the speedway and at last host a Cup race.
NASCAR awarded the track a four-year sanctioning agreement.
Only 14 drivers in today's field had raced the 1.33-mile D-shaped oval before this weekend, and only Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon and Joey Logano won lower series races before Nashville closed. Ryan Preece, Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain all entered Friday night's Truck Series race and Preece won in his first career start in a truck.
“It felt easy for me lap one just because I was in the truck race," said Byron. “I had some experience around cars, had some track time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.