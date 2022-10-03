Titans Colts Football

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry pushes off Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. [DARRON CUMMINGS/AP PHOTO]

 Darron Cummings

INDIANAPOLIS — Derrick Henry rushed for a season-high 114 yards and one touchdown and Tennessee's defense held up late Sunday to preserve the Titans' 24-17 victory.

