Derrick Henry 121722

Derrick Henry is closing in on 8,000 career rushing yards, but the Titans tailback is more worried about the team's three-game skid. [PETER JONELEIT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Chargers’ defense had its best game of the season last week in shutting down one of the league’s top passing attacks.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.