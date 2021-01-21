Steve Rivers’ title changed Wednesday.
Instead of being known as the father of NFL quarterback Philip Rivers, he’s now the father of an ex-NFL quarterback.
Philip announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday after 17 seasons which matches the number he wore throughout his career since high school.
After playing with the Chargers in San Diego and Los Angeles for 16 years, Philip finished his career with one season with the Indianapolis Colts. His last game was a 27-24 loss to Buffalo in the first round of the playoffs just 12 days ago.
“I’m just happy for him. He simply thought it was time to retire,” Steve said. “A lot of his decision had to do with his family.”
Not many NFL players get to walk away from the game on their terms. It’s usually injuries or diminished skills that separate them from the game. Rivers threw for 4,169 yards and 24 touchdowns in the Colts’ 11-6 season.
Family is big for Philip in several ways. He has nine children. The oldest (Halle) is in college. The youngest (Anna) is not yet in school. There are seven in school including two sons. Oldest son Gunner will be 13 in February. He’s got the perfect first name to be a quarterback. Younger brother Peter, 9, also loves football.
According to Steve, there are also some athletic daughters (Caroline, Grace, Sarah, Rebecca, Clare) in the family.
Philip made a big move toward retirement last May when it was announced he would be the head coach in waiting for St. Michael Catholic School in Fairhope. The deal was that he would play one or two more seasons in the NFL then become head coach at the Class 4A school.
“He’s always wanted to be a football coach, and I think he just couldn’t wait,” Steve said. “He’s always wanted to be able to coach his boys. Philip has always said playing for me was the most fun he ever had playing football.”
It will mean a change for Steve and Joan Rivers. There won’t be trips around the country to watch their oldest son playing.
“One thing I will miss that lump in my throat that I would get every time I saw him coming out of the tunnel,” Steve said. “Philip was getting to live a dream. How many kids get to live something they dreamed about doing since they were young?”
Most of the future traveling for Steve and Joan will be to Fairhope, where Philip is building a new home. Steve has made it known that he’s available to assist the new head coach of the St. Michael’s Cardinals.
“Philip’s already told me that spring practice starts May 10,” Steve said. “I guess I’ll try to help him out a little bit.”
