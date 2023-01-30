APTOPIX 49ers Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, center, is doused by defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) and teammates during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. [MATT SLOCUM/AP PHOTO]

 Matt Slocum

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia's four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco's quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game on Sunday.

