Giants Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws a pass against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. [MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO]

 Matt Rourke

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts returned from a sprained right shoulder and threw for 229 yards under a conservative game plan, and the Philadelphia Eagles clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 22-16 win over the New York Giants on Sunday night.

