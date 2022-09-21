PHILADELPHIA — Darius Slay had no idea James Harden was rooting on the Eagles from a seat near the sideline until he saw the Philadelphia 76ers star on the big screen.
So what did Slay do? The Philadelphia Eagles cornerback ran over to Harden and gifted him the first ball of his two interceptions against Minnesota. Harden even stuck around after the game and had Slay autograph the ball — not a bad souvenir from another Eagles’ win at the Linc.
Slay, though, had his star-struck choice of celebrities to choose from.
Phillies slugger Bryce Harper (wearing an Eagles hat) was in the house. So was Questlove and noted Eagles fan — both in real life and fiction — actor Bradley Cooper (in an Allen Iverson T-shirt).
Turned out the biggest star of ’em all on Monday night was behind center.
Jalen Hurts used a nationally televised audience to play the breakout — and often breathtaking — game of his young career.
Hurts entered the season still facing doubts that he was not just a quarterback but THE franchise QB for the Eagles — remember, he was picked in the second round of the 2020 draft simply to serve as a backup — but he erased them with authority in winning his first two starts.
“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised. I’ve seen the growth,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “We talk about this so much with Jalen. Why is he going to continue to reach his ceiling? Because he’s tough, he has high football character, and he loves football. He’s going to reach his ceiling. It’s fun watching him grow.”
Hurts was flawless on the opening drive and made few mistakes along the way in leading the Eagles to a 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday night.
The former Alabama star's first half when he had 301 total yards and three touchdowns drew instant comparisons to Michael Vick’s epic six-touchdown performance in a 2010 Monday night win at Washington.
The 24-year-old Hurts finished with 333 yards passing, 57 yards rushing, two rushing touchdowns, one passing and he showed that, sure, it’s early, but maybe Harper and Harden won’t be the only league MVPs in the city by the time the Super Bowl rolls around.
Hurts had his fifth multiple-rushing TD game since the start of last season.
“Another outstanding performance. He threw some unbelievable balls. He made a lot of plays," Eagles center Jason Kelce said. “This was a really great, well-rounded game for him.”
Hurts dazzled with the 26-yard TD with 1:58 left in the half and Jake Elliott still had time to kick a 38-yarder and the Eagles took a 24-7 lead into halftime.
“I don't think it matters how we score as long as we're putting points on the board,” Hurts said.
