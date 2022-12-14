Oilers Predators Hockey

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) and Nashville Predators left wing Cole Smith (36) battle for the puck during the second period Tuesday in Nashville. [AP PHOTO/MARK ZALESKI]

NASHVILLE — Zach Hyman had a hat trick, Leon Draisaitl scored twice and added three assists and Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 6-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

