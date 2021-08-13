FLORENCE — People still can’t help but get giddy around Pete Rose.
As they line up to take photos and shake hands with the former 17-time All-Star, one of the famed members from the Cincinnati Reds’ Big Red Machine era, they can’t help but break out into grins.
It’s like watching kids in a candy store, and a piece of baseball history is right in front of them.
It’s not every day Major League Baseball’s all-time hits leader is in Florence. But here Rose is on Thursday evening at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center, the featured speaker for the North Alabama Lions Athletic Club's 2021 Lion Pride Dinner and Auction.
It’s here Rose is in his element. He welcomes the attention, the questions of his playing career, the ability to relive the path that led him from an undersize youth in Cincinnati, Ohio, to become one of the best hitters of all time.
It sounds strange, but imagine if Rose never played professional baseball. It nearly happened.
At Western Hills High School, baseball wasn’t even Rose’s best sport by his own estimation. That was football. The way he later barreled over former Cleveland Indians’ catcher Ray Fosse in the 1970 MLB All-Star Game offered a pretty good idea.
As Rose rounded third, Fosse attempted to get in Rose’s way and block the plate only for Rose to run over Fosse. The catcher suffered a fractured and separated shoulder that went undiagnosed until the next year. Rose came way with a bruised knee.
“I almost went to the University of Tennessee for football,” Rose said. “But I didn’t like school.”
It didn’t help either that when Rose graduated from high school in 1960, he weighed 158 pounds. So when it came time to decide what he wanted to do, Rose’s choice was baseball. There was no classroom work that had to be done once he signed a professional contract.
There only problem was the Reds were leery of signing him. It wasn’t until his uncle, Buddy Bloebaum, who worked for the team as a scout, convinced Cincinnati to take a chance on the hometown kid.
“If I didn’t have an uncle, my mother’s brother, who worked for the Reds, I’d never gotten an opportunity to play,” Rose said. “I was too small. … Everyone in my family developed late and my uncle knew that. I was always one of the most aggressive guys on the field.”
It didn’t take long for Rose to reward the Reds. By 1963, he was the National League Rookie of the Year. He helped lead the Big Red Machine Reds to back-to-back World Series titles in 1975 and 1976, the franchise’s first two since 1940. On May 5, 1978, he became just the 13th player in MLB history to record his 3,000th hit.
After a four-year stint with the Philadelphia Phillies that included another title in 1980 and another National League pennant, and a half season with the Montreal Expos in 1984, Rose returned home in pursuit of Ty Cobb’s record for hits. It fell on Sept. 11, 1985, with a single against Eric Snow of the San Diego Padres.
“That was the first time in my life I didn’t know what to do a baseball field,” Rose said. “They come out and took the base. My son came out. My teammates came out. Marge Schott, the owner, got me a Corvette. I told her I wanted a Porsche. … And I was fine for seven minutes. Then all of a sudden at seven, seven and a half, eight, eight and a half (minutes ) you start thinking about all the people who helped you get there.
“… That’s what brings a tear to your eyes. I held it pretty good for seven minutes.”
Rose retired at the end of the next season and spent the next three years as the Reds manager before he voluntarily accepted a permanent place on baseball's ineligible list in August 1989 for betting on Red games.
He still holds the major league records for games played (3,562), at-bats (14,053), hits (4,256) and singles (3,215).
Rose is also the only player in MLB history to play at least 500 games at five different positions (first base, second base, third base, left field and right field). He was the first player to have 10 seasons of 200 hits or more, which was later matched by Ichiro Suzuki with the Seattle Mariners.
By Rose’s estimation, he watches at least two MLB games every day at his home in Las Vegas. But baseball, he concedes, has been tough to watch.
“It’s boring,” he said.
There are too many strikeouts — Rose’s career high in a season was 76 twice. Mark Reynolds holds the record for most by a hitter in a season with 223. Adam Dunn is next at 222. Too many players are flying out, trying to hit home runs. There are currently 13 players hitting .300 or better this season.
Then there’s also the time it takes to play. According to Baseball-Reference, the average time a MLB takes to play is three hours and eight minutes.
“All of these bad hitters, and they’re going to check the pitcher’s gloves and hats between every hitting?” asked Rose, who hit .300 or better in 15 of his 24 seasons. “C’mon now. In the last 10 years, what rules has baseball changed to make the game better for us as fans? Nothing. You can’t break up the double play. You can’t slide into the catcher. You can’t pitch inside. … They don’t address what they need to address. What they need to address is quicker games. The games are too long.”
When Rose retired from playing in 1986, it was all but certain he would land in Cooperstown as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. That all changed in February 1989 amid reports he bet on baseball while managing the Reds. Rose denied it all.
Then, three days after Bart Giamatti took over as commissioner from Peter Ueberroth on April 1, he hired John M. Dowd to investigate the allegations. What followed became known as the Dowd Report.
Published in May, the report documented Rose’s alleged gambling activities in 1985 and 1986 and compiled a day-to-day account of Rose’s betting in 1987. In all, it was accompanied by seven volumes of exhibits, alleged betting records, bank and telephone records, as well as interviews with Rose’s alleged bookies.
Despite it all, Rose continued to deny he betted on baseball and refused to meet with Giamatti. It led to a lawsuit from Rose on the grounds the commissioner was prejudiced. Giamatti filed a countersuit in federal court. On Aug. 24, 1989, Rose voluntarily accepted a permanent ban from baseball.
“There’s gambling in almost every state now,” Rose said. “They have a place to gamble at the new ballpark in Vegas for the Raiders, eight-tenths (of a mile) from where I live, where you can go at halftime to bet on the team — at the ballpark. Now, they’re doing it at all these facilities. Everyone is against gambling, but they’re OK doing it.”
Rose has since applied multiple times for reinstatement. He cannot appear at any official MLB event without the commissioner’s approval and is still ineligible for the Hall of Fame. But each time, the commissioner in charge has opted not to act on his application.
In 1992, Fay Vincent, Giamatti successor, chose to leave Rose’s ban in place. Bud Selig followed suit in 1998 and 2003. Rob Manfred, MLB’s current commissioner, denied Rose’s request in 2015 and has yet to make a decision on the 2020 application.
