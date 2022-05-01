LEEDS — Pato O'Ward opened the IndyCar season last year with three blistering laps around Barber Motorsports Park in a record-setting run to win the pole. The next day, Alex Palou dominated for his first series victory.
IndyCar's crop of young stars began their takeover in Alabama a year ago and return for Sunday's race still disrupting the status quo.
There's work to be done, though: Team Penske has won the first three races of the season and will try on Barber's permanent road course to win four straight to start the year for the first time since 2012.
“You cannot always win, like Penske guys have been doing so far this start of the season,” said Palou, who launched his championship-winning season with the Barber victory. “We’ll try and stop those guys at Barber.”
Penske has the familiarity at Barber, a picturesque 2.366-mile course that spans 17 turns. Josef Newgarden, winner of two straight races and the IndyCar points leader, is a three-time winner at Barber. Teammate Will Power, off to his best start in eight years, has two wins on the circuit.
Power is the only driver to lodge top-four finishes in all three races, a season already stacked with drama.
O'Ward was thick in the title hunt until last year's finale but the popular 22-year-old started this season unhappy with his Arrow McLaren SP contract and it showed on the track. He scrapped to a fifth-place finish earlier this month at Long Beach that returned him to the right headspace.
Now he's agreed in principle with McLaren on a contract extension and was back to his exuberant ways Friday at Barber, his strongest track. Is that dangerous to the rest of the field?
“You tell me,” he smiled. “I feel like me again. I missed the simplicity in my life, and that's all I wanted all along. After qualifying in Long Beach, I was in my (hotel) room and I was with my mom and my cousin... I just said ‘Screw this. Why am I letting this affect me?’
“And I ran a great race. That's the mood that I want the rest of the year. Because what ultimately makes me happy is I want to win.”
His teammate is in a bit of limbo in a contract year as McLaren plans to expand to three cars. Alexander Rossi is widely believed to be headed out at Andretti Autosport and moving to the new McLaren seat, but Felix Rosenqvist is in a contract year and knows he needs to produce.
Rosenqvist feels far more comfortable and confident as he seeks an extension to stay into 2023.
“I think the problem is there was always something different,” Rosenqvist said. “So it's, I don't know if it's me, or if it's just a combination of things, but for sure it kind of gets to your head. I can win a race. I'm better than ever.”
And then there's Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood, driving for AJ Foyt Racing and overperforming for one of IndyCar's smaller organizations. Kirkwood admitted Friday he's already receiving overtures from other teams about 2023.
“Right now, I don't want to be very involved,” Kirkwood said. “I don't want my head to go there this early in the season.”
Jimmie Johnson showed no lingering effects from the broken right hand he suffered in a crash at Long Beach. Johnson broke a bone on opening day, used a special cast to get back in the car and then crashed two more times.
He had surgery the day after the April 10 race and was back in the car a week later to test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Johnson turned the fastest lap of his storied career. The seven-time NASCAR champion — and four-time Indianapolis winner in a stock car — went 227 mph around the speedway.
“I think ovals are a nice fix,” joked Johnson, who will make his Indianapolis 500 debut next month.
He said Long Beach was derailed by “just trying too hard” and Johnson received a slew of text messages — including words of encouragement from Ryan Hunter-Reay and Marco Andretti.
“The lesson learned is never stop learning,” Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.