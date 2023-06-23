Thomas Bach 062223

IOC president Thomas Bach said that while the Olympics values boxing, "We have an extremely serious problem with IBA because of their governance." [LAURENT GILLIERON/KEYSTONE]

GENEVA — The International Boxing Association was banished from the Olympic family on Thursday, ending a years-long dispute fueled by defying advice and instructions from the IOC. Boxing, however, will keep its status as an Olympic sport at the 2024 Paris Games.

