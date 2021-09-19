FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Joe Armental pulled up to Dwight Morrow High School's campus the morning after Hurricane Ida flooded the Northeast and was stunned at the massive damage.
The school in Englewood, New Jersey, and the surrounding neighborhoods were hit hard by the storm on Sept. 1 that left record-breaking rainfalls, a path of destruction and dozens of deaths from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast.
“Our stadium complex was a lake,” said Armental, the school's athletic director. "It actually ruined the first floor of one of the elementary schools neighboring our sports complex. Our tennis courts imploded, our turf field was rolled up like a cheap rug, our track was destroyed.
"I mean, there was just debris everywhere, boulders and rocks just from the sheer force of the water."
And for the Dwight Morrow football team about to begin its season, it meant the possibility of not being able to play. Over 2½ feet of flood water and mud filled the school's field house and the team lost most of its equipment.
So Armental took to social media and displayed pictures of the remnants of the school's sports complex, including Winton White Stadium — where Vince Lombardi once roamed the sidelines for St. Cecilia High School.
Armental also began reaching out for help. Fort Lee High School, the opening opponent for the Maroon Raiders, lent them some old road jerseys just so the game could still be played on Sept. 10.
Armental also connected with Eli Hodges, the Jets' manager of community relations and youth football. The Jets agreed to cover all the expenses to replace the school's helmets, pads and uniforms for the team's 26 players.
“They lost their entire field turf to Hurricane Ida,” said Jets coach Robert Saleh, who wore a T-shirt with the school's logo Friday and will support a different high school team the same way each week.
“So, we wanted to represent them and do some good things for that high school.”
The Jets also invited the entire Dwight Morrow football team to attend today's game at MetLife Stadium against the New England Patriots.
“As a lifelong Jets fan that has gone through the 1-15 season and the Rich Kotite era, and the highs and lows of the Rex Ryan era, it was just something totally surreal for me,” Armental said.
Armental called an emergency meeting Friday with the football team and showed the players the Jets' news conference in the school auditorium.
“There's been a lot of down and somber times,” Armental said. “But just as a pick-me-up, getting ready for the game (Saturday), we put it up on the big screen to make the announcement and the kids were like, ‘Hey, wait a minute. I have that shirt!’ So it was really, really cool to see that.
"They were all like, ‘I’m a Jets fan this Sunday!'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.