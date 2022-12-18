ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been fined more than $36,000 by the NFL for his blowout with an official prior to catching a career-best three touchdown passes against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend.
Jeudy fined $36K for blowup with game official
- By Arnie Stapleton The Associated Press
