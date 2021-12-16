The former sixth-grade math teacher is going back to school.
That would be Michael Greller, who left his old job to caddie for Jordan Spieth in 2013. At Spieth’s request, Greller has been studying up on AimPoint, the methodology of reading greens that starts with using feet to feel the slope of the green and then holding up fingers for each percent of slope.
Among those who use it are Dustin Johnson and his brother, Austin, whom other caddies say has mastered the technique.
Spieth said Greller met with John Graham, the putting coach for Justin Thomas, for a crash course. And he has been talking to Austin Johnson.
Never mind that Spieth already is among the best with the putter.
“I told him I try to look for an edge,” Spieth said. “It would be cool to gain a little edge by learning a skill you don’t have. In the past I would do Trackman seminars, stuff that here or there could mean a stroke.”
Spieth said he doesn’t use AimPoint and described his putting as more instincts than anything technical. That said, his description of his 50-foot eagle putt on the 15th hole at Royal Birkdale when he won the 2017 British Open sounded like more than instincts.
He said in 2017 about that putt, “I knew it was going to bend a little bit to the right as it went down off the slope to the bunker, and then when it gets to the valley, the hole is on a 3-degree slope going the other way, into and off the right, so it’s going to be a downhill left-to-right, and then it double breaks into uphill right-to-left.”
Instincts?
Spieth laughed when reminded of that description.
“What I was trying to explain is it was a significant double-breaker,” he said.
--
Talley seeks
tornado relief
Emma Talley is geared so much toward charity that she once flew to Puerto Rico to join PGA Tour players and help raise money for hurricane relief efforts despite not having any connection to the Puerto Rico Open.
Her latest effort has hit way too close to home.
Talley, a former U.S. Women’s Amateur and NCAA champion at Alabama, shared a GoFundMe link for tornado relief efforts in her native Kentucky. She posted a vivid image Monday on Instagram of the destruction in Princeton, the small town where she was raised.
“It got beat up by the tornado a few days ago. My mom says it is way worse than the pictures,” Talley wrote. “So many of our friends lost EVERYTHING. My parents have been going through rubble of friends homes to try and find sentimental items.”
Talley, who finished 70th on the LPGA Tour money list and reached the CME Group Tour Championship this year, is getting plenty of support from her peers. Justin Thomas grew up in Louisville and played junior golf with Talley, who at 27 is one year younger.
“Every cent/dollar helps,” Thomas wrote in sharing he link.
--
APGA exemptions
Ryan Alford was a high school teammate of Sam Burns in Louisiana, and they might be competing again, this time on a bigger stage.
Alford received one of two Advocate Professional Golf Association exemptions to play in the Farmers Insurance Open, as the tour geared toward providing a path for minorities is starting to take root. The other went to Kamaiu Johnson, who was supposed to play at Torrey Pines last year until a positive COVID-19 test.
Alford learned to play from his father and took part in the First Tee Northwest Louisiana in Shreveport, eventually representing the chapter in the Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach in 2011. He and Burns, a two-time PGA Tour winner this year, played at Calvary Baptist Academy.
Burns tied for 18th at Torrey Pines last year.
Alford, who played at Louisiana Tech, won back-to-back events on the APGA Tour last year at the TPC Scottsdale and Valhalla.
“Every competitive golfer dreams of someday playing on the PGA Tour,” he said.
Johnson was kept from playing last year after the positive test. He wound up getting exemptions to Pebble Beach, the Honda Classic and Bay Hill.
Meanwhile, the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational will expand to 36 holes, on the North Course at Torrey Pines on Saturday and the South Course on Sunday. The PGA Tour events end on a Saturday. Golf Channel will televise the Sunday round, the first time an APGA Tour event will be on TV.
--
Love's mother
Davis Love III says his mother, Penta B. Love, died Monday after a long struggle following a stroke. She was 94 and had been living in St. Simons Island, Georgia, since 1977 when her late husband, respected teaching professional Davis Love Jr., took a job at Sea Island. He died in a plane crash in 1988.
“While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our family leader, we are blessed with so many great memories and rejoice that our faith tells us she is at peace eternally,” Love said.
