WCup France Mbappe's Footsteps

French kids prepare to play a match for AS Bondy, where World Cup star Kylian Mbappé once played. [THIBAULT CAMUS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 thibault camus

BONDY, France — On the football fields where Kylian Mbappé honed the feints, dribbles and shots that all of France hopes to see in the World Cup final, another generation of French kids with big dreams is already hard at work trying to follow in the superstar's footsteps.

