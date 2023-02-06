Pro Bowl Football

NFC wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) of the Dallas Cowboys, celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl against the AFC, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. [JOHN LOCHER/AP PHOTO]

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS — Kirk Cousins threw three touchdowns passes Sunday to rally the NFC to a 35-33 victory over the AFC in the Pro Bowl Games and end that conference's five-game losing streak.

