NASCAR Kansas Auto Racing

Kyle Busch, NASCAR's only active driver with multiple Cup championships, will join the Richard Childress Racing team next year. [COLIN E. BRALEY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Colin E. Braley

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Busch will move to Richard Childress Racing next season, ending a 15-year career with Joe Gibbs Racing because the team could not come to terms with NASCAR's only active multiple Cup champion.

