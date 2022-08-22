NASCAR Watkins Glen Auto Racing

Kyle Larson poses for photos with the trophy and his team after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. [SETH WENIG/AP PHOTO]

 Seth Wenig

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Larson beat Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott on a restart with five laps to go and won the weather-delayed NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen International on Sunday.

