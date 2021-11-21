ATLANTA — Talk about a painful reality check.
After reaching .500 eight games into the season, the Atlanta Falcons were held without a touchdown in consecutive lopsided losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots.
A 27-25 win at New Orleans on Nov. 7 left the Falcons at 4-4 and hoping they might contend for a playoff berth. Thursday night's 25-0 loss to the Patriots left the Falcons (4-6) painfully aware of their shortcomings.
The Falcons' first shutout loss in six years was all the more painful coming after Sunday's ugly 43-3 setback at Dallas.
It is the first time Atlanta has been held without a touchdown in back-to-back games since 1987, when a team that finished 3-12 lost 38-0 to the Saints and 38-3 to the Cleveland Browns in Weeks 8 and 9.
“It’s about as rough as you can feel after the emotions of getting back to 4-4," coach Arthur Smith said Friday, before adding: “and then really what I’d say is we deserve to be where we’re at.”
The latest loss highlighted the offense's lack of depth.
With top wide receiver Calvin Ridley missing his fourth consecutive game, do-it-all running back Cordarrelle Patterson held out with an ankle injury and tight end Hayden Hurst going on injured reserve with an ankle injury, the Falcons were left with far too little firepower to keep pace with the Patriots.
Ridley is eligible to come off the reserve/non-football injury list, but it's not known if he will return this season. He has the support of the team while addressing mental health issues. Smith said Friday he had no update on Ridley's status.
Smith said Patterson, who worked out on the field before Thursday night's game after being limited in practice this week, wanted to play. Barring a setback, Patterson could return next week.
The Falcons obviously missed Patterson's production. He has 39 catches for 473 yards and a team-leading five touchdowns. He leads the team with 303 yards rushing.
Without Patterson, the Falcons were held to 11 first downs and 165 yards in the loss to the Patriots.
Quarterback Matt Ryan limped off the field with a toe injury in the first half but kept playing until the game was out of reach in the fourth. He downplayed the injury following the game.
Smith on Friday also expressed optimism in Ryan's status, but added: “We’ll have to see how the next four or five days progress.”
