Max Verstappen 072823

Max Verstappen, left, is not all that worried about his sixth-place start in the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday. [GEERT VANDEN WIJNGAERT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Runaway F1 championship leader Max Verstappen had the fastest time in qualifying for the rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix on Friday, but Charles Leclerc will start the race from pole position because of Verstappen's five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change.

