Ardmore’s Lee Hodges shot two under Thursday in the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open, but that wasn’t good enough to make the cut at this week’s PGA Tour event.
Hodges shot four over in the first round. His two-day score of two over missed the cut line at three under.
John Rahm, Justin Thomas and Adam Schenk are tied for the lead at 13 under. Schenk shot a 10-under 62 Thursday, which included a streak of eight straight birdies.
The list of those missing the cut included some well-known players like Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.