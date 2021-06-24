NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Michael Conforto jolted New York's stagnant offense in his delayed return from injury and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Wednesday night.
Tylor Megill and Corey Oswalt came up from the minors to provide steady pitching for a New York staff ravaged by recent injuries, and the Mets bounced back from consecutive shutouts to split the four-game series.
Jeff McNeil had three hits, including an RBI single in the second inning. Lindor followed with his ninth homer of the season off Kyle Wright (0-1) to make it 5-0.
Edwin Díaz got five outs for his 16th save in 17 tries.
Called up from Triple-A Syracuse earlier in the day as the banged-up NL East leaders made eight roster moves, Oswalt (1-0) allowed one run over 2 1/3 innings in relief of Megill for his first major league win since 2018.
Megill also was summoned from Triple-A to start in place of Joey Lucchesi, who is scheduled for season-ending Tommy John surgery Thursday. The right-hander permitted two runs and three hits with four strikeouts over 4 1/3 valuable innings in his major league debut.
When he was lifted, Megill got a pat on the chest from Lindor and a warm, boisterous ovation from fans. Then he was checked by umpires for sticky stuff on his way off the field to a chorus of boos from the crowd of 15,645.
Ender Inciarte hit a two-run homer off Megill in the fifth.
Conforto went 2 for 4 with a walk and scored twice. He lined a double in the first to key a two-run inning that included Dominic Smith's RBI groundout.
The right fielder had been sidelined since straining his right hamstring on May 16. He was ready to return Tuesday, but wasn’t activated after Syracuse’s game was postponed to allow for more COVID-19 testing and contact tracing within the organization. Conforto spent last weekend on a rehab assignment with Syracuse, so the Mets said they decided not to reinstate him Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution.”
“It was definitely a roller coaster,” Conforto said, adding he tested negative three times.
Wright was tagged for five runs, four hits and three walks over two innings in a disappointing return from the minors. He was called up to start in place of injured Max Fried (blister).
Luis Guillorme doubled and reached on a perfect drag-bunt single for the Mets, scoring twice. James McCann had a double and an RBI single.
New York had dropped six of eight, totaling only 13 runs and getting shut out four times during that span.
