49ers Falcons Football

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Samuel Womack III (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Atlanta. [JOHN BAZEMORE/AP PHOTO]

 John Bazemore

ATLANTA — Marcus Mariota threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score against the NFL's top-ranked defense, leading the Atlanta Falcons to a 28-14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

