Tiger Woods returns to the Masters, no longer a surprise as it was a year ago but no less a rare appearance. This will be only his third tournament against elite competition since he remarkably hobbled his way through 72 holes at Augusta National.
For Rory McIlroy, this might be his best chance to finally get that green jacket and complete the career Grand Slam. He is playing some of his best golf. His popularity is higher than ever as he has become a powerful voice in reshaping the PGA Tour.
That alone should be enough to raise the anticipation for the Masters, not that it ever needs much help. But so much has changed since Scottie Scheffler capped his amazing run with a green jacket — on the course and in the courtroom.
Woods, McIlroy and Scheffler are headliners who now share the stage with a story that has consumed and divided an otherwise genteel game. They will face 18 players no longer welcome on the PGA Tour because they defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf.
“For a golf fan, it’s Tiger coming. You have the LIV-PGA Tour mashup at the Masters, which is a traditional environment. It’s going to be a media frenzy,” Xander Schauffele said. “There will be a ton of questions about digs here and there between the two tours. I think it will be a huge mosh pit of everything. For a golf fan, I think it will be awesome.”
Will the topic of conversation under the huge oak tree outside the Augusta National clubhouse be about the lengthening of the par-5 13th or the latest motion filed in an antitrust lawsuit between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour?
And who wouldn't pay to be upstairs in the clubhouse on Tuesday night for the annual Masters Club dinner for past champions, seven of them now with LIV Golf. As defending champion, Scheffler is in charge of the menu, not keeping the peace.
“I keep trying to get Scottie to address the elephant in the room, but I don't think he's going to," Jordan Spieth said with a laugh. “I keep poking him: ‘It’s your job to address the elephant in the room when you speak. It's not just a thank-you.' I don't think he's biting. He doesn't bite on a lot of what I have to say.”
Indeed, this really could be a Masters unlike any other.
Dustin Johnson was thought to be on the fence about leaving for LIV Golf out of concern he wouldn't be able to return to Augusta National, where he set the scoring record in 2020. He left for LIV in June for a signing fee reported to be in the $150 million range.
And any concerns about playing — for Johnson and everyone else — were put to rest in December when Masters Chairman Fred Ridley said the invitation list would not change regardless of where players made their living. At least not for this year.
Ridley also made it clear he wasn't happy about the state of golf since the rival league — run by Greg Norman, paid for by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund — came along. He referenced nine Masters champions who had become golfing heroes. Conspicuously missing from his list was three-time winner Phil Mickelson, once a popular figure in golf.
“They have shown respect for those who came before them and blazed a trail for future generations. Golf is better because of them,” Ridley said. "Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it.”
Most PGA Tour players have not seen the likes of Johnson, Mickelson and Brooks Koepka since the British Open. Cameron Smith won the claret jug and then joined LIV six weeks later.
“Inside the ropes, even the people who have scuffles, it’s just a working environment,” Schauffele said. “It will be cool to have everyone back in the same office.”
Their world ranking has plummeted because LIV still doesn't get points. Johnson was No. 16 in the world when he left St. Andrews. Now he is at No. 68. Koepka dropped out of the top 100 in the world (No. 111) for the first time in 10 years.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.