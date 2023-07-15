Rory 071423

Rory McIlroy, shown during the Travelers Championship, didn't get much cooperation for his putter on Friday. [FRANK FRANKLIN II/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

GULLANE, Scotland — Rory McIlroy felt he had no choice but to be pleased with a 4-under 66 that gave him a one-shot lead in the Scottish Open on Friday. He also couldn't help but wonder how much lower his score could have been.

