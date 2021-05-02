LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Velazquez was in a familiar place, in the lead aboard Medina Spirit in the Kentucky Derby and holding off the stretch bid of three challengers. This time, Bob Baffert couldn't believe what he was seeing.
Medina Spirit won by a half-length on Saturday, giving Baffert his seventh victory, the most of any trainer in the race's 147-year history.
The jockey and trainer — both Hall of Famers — teamed up eight months ago to win a pandemic-delayed Derby in September with Authentic, who raced to an early lead and hung on. That wasn't so surprising.
This one was.
Sent off at 12-1 — astronomical odds for a colt trained by the white-haired, two-time Triple Crown winner — Medina Spirit was in a street fight thundering down the stretch.
The dark brown colt was pressed by Mandaloun on his outside. Hot Rod Charlie was coming fast outside of Mandaloun, with 5-2 favorite Essential Quality giving chase on the far outside.
“I kept waiting for all those horses to pass him,” Baffert said. “When he got to the eighth pole, we said, ‘This guy has got a shot.’”
Velazquez knew he had plenty of horse left.
“We got to the 16th pole and he put his ears down and kept fighting,” the jockey said. “I was so proud of him.”
In the paddock, Baffert watched in amazement as one of the least heralded Derby runners of his long career dug in at the front.
“You could tell he was laying it down and Johnny was riding hard,” Baffert said. “He was just relentless.”
Medina Spirit led all the way and ran 1¼ miles in 2:01.02. He paid $26.20, $12 and $7.60.
Velazquez earned his fourth Derby victory aboard the dark brown colt that was purchased as a yearling for $1,000 and was a bargain-basement buy at $35,000 for current owner Amr Zedan of Saudi Arabia.
“He doesn’t know how much he cost,” Baffert said, “but what a little racehorse.”
Baffert punched his right arm in the air after watching the finish on the video board in the paddock. He was swarmed by his wife, Jill, and youngest son, Bode, with celebratory hugs.
“I'm really, really surprised,” the 68-year-old trainer said.
It wasn't false modesty. Baffert had been low-key about his chances after two of his best horses — Life Is Good and Concert Tour — were derailed along the Derby trail.
Medina Spirit isn't the typical high-priced talent with a fancy pedigree in Baffert's California barn.
“I cannot believe he won this race,” the trainer said. “That little horse, that was him, all guts. He's always shown that he’s been an overachiever. His heart is bigger than his body.”
Mandaloun — one of Louisville trainer Brad Cox's two entries — finished second and returned $23 and 13.40. Hot Rod Charlie, partly owned by five former Brown University football players, was another half-length back in third and paid $5.20 to show.
Essential Quality, also trained by Cox, finished fourth.
